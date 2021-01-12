Uninterrupted power supply urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday called for uninterrupted electricity supply to the industrial sector, and urged the government to upgrade the power transmission and distribution system to ensure continuous supply.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, and other office bearers in a statement said that the countrywide electricity breakdown was a big blow for the industrial sector as it affected its production process. They said that repeated incidents of power failure in the past have revealed weakness of the power transmission and distribution system. The recent power failure plunged the country into darkness, and the situation could be further aggravated if steps were not taken on war footings.

They appreciated the government for understanding the rising demand of electricity and working on a number of power projects day and night, but also said there was a need to be aware of the fact that existing power distribution system could not bear the load of additional electricity. They urged the government to ensure early completion of ongoing power projects to keep the industrial wheel moving. The LCCI office-bearers said that the timely completion of hydropower projects was vital for the economy.