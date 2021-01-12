40 huts gutted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal shanty town fire

A fire erupted in a shanty town Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday, leaving 40 poor families homeless.

According to a fire brigade department spokesperson, the fire devoured at least 40 makeshift homes in Block 10, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti Police Station. Luckily, no loss of life was reported.

Responding to information, fire tenders immediately arrived on the scene to douse the flames. It took the firefighters efforts lasting two hours to bring the blaze under control.

The spokesperson said that initially two fire tenders were dispatched to the fire site; however, two more fire tenders were rushed while keeping the intensity of the fire; however, luckily, no loss of life was reported in the fire.

The fire was intense and smokes could be seen from miles away. Ambulances from welfare organisations also reached the area, as did a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers personnel.

The law enforcers cordoned off the town to avoid any loss of life. They also participated in efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue the occupants. Aziz Bhatti SHO Muhammad Adeel said that there were around 80 makeshifts homes, and40 of them turned into ashes. He said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.