A man was injured by muggers, while a security guard separately sustained a bullet injury in the city on Monday.

According to police, 30-year-old Ashfaq, son of Ishaq, was attacked by muggers in Orangi Town. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the man was injured for resisting their mugging bid and a case had been registered the unknown assailants.

Separately, a security guard, working for a private company, mistakenly shot a bullet that injured him in the Clifton area, said the Frere police. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.