Nine more succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh as 1,547 new cases emerge

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives in Sindh during previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province to 3,708. In the meantime, 894 patients of the disease remained under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 806 was stated to be serious and 82 of them were on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said 1,547 new cases of Covid019 emerged in Sindh between Sunday and Monday after 14,137 tests were conducted. He added that the morality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh currently stood at 1.6 per cent.

The CM said that the diagnosis of 1,547 new cases against the testing of 14,137 samples meant that the current detection rate was 11 per cent. He added that so far 2,498,749 tests had been conducted in Sindh that detected 227,885 Covid-19 cases, of which 91 per cent or 206,927 patients had recovered, including 2,852 during previous 24 hours.

Shah maintained that there were currently 17,250 patients in Sindh infected with the novel coronavirus. Of them, 16,345 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 894 at different hospitals.

He explained that of the 1,547 new Covid-19 patients in Sindh, 1,258 belonged to Karachi, including 404 from District East, 373 from District South, 187 from District Central, 122 from District Korangi, 101 from District Malir and 71 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Umerkot had 50 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 46, Hyderabad 38, Mirpurkhas 27, Thatta 24, Dadu 14, Shikarpur 10, Tando Allahyar eight, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Sanghar seven each, Kashmore, Naushehro Feroz and Sukkur six each, Matiari five, Jamshoro four, Badin and Khairpur three each, and Larkana had two new cases.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the viral disease.