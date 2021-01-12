Boy abducted by neighbour on Jan 6 murdered

Police have discovered that a 12-year-old boy who had been kidnapped from Baldia Town on January 6 was murdered by his kidnappers, but the law enforcers are yet to find the minorâ€™s body.

Police and Rangers conducted a joint operation in the Saeedabad neighbourhood and arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the abduction of the boy named Shahid Ali as well as his murder. Police said the minor had been kidnapped by his neighbour named Shamsher along with his companions while the boy had been playing outside his house.

Officials said the arrested suspect had admitted that he and his companions had kidnapped the boy for ransom. They said the kidnappers had demanded Rs7 million from the boyâ€™s father, warning him of dire consequences if he failed to comply.

Police said that the arrested suspect, who besides being a neighbour of the victimâ€™s family was also a friend of the boyâ€™s father, had admitted that they had strangled the minor to death.

Officials said that according to the arrested suspect, he had handed the body over to his relative to dispose it of, so he had no idea where his companion had dumped the deceasedchild.Police said they are looking for the manâ€™s accomplices to recover the body.