Two boys held for killing 12-year-old friend in Orangi

Police arrested two minor suspects on Monday for allegedly killing a 12-year-old boy in Orangi Town a few days ago.

The Manghopir police said the body of Arbaz was found dumped in a plot, and he had died after being hit in the head with a heavy object. The boy had disappeared after leaving his home to download a game into his cell phone on January 9. His body was discovered the following day.

Police detained Arham, a friend of the victim and of around the same age, and questioned him. The said Arham admitted to committing the murder. At this, the police arrested the victimâ€™s another friend, Arsalan.

The police said the victim and the killer were students of Grade V, and Arham said that after an examination paper had been leaked he had informed Arbaz about it. He later feared that his friend could inform their teachers, so he along with Arsalan killed him and dumped his body in the nearby plot.

The police said they had included Arhamâ€™s parents in the investigation and the investigators were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain whether the victim had been subjected to rape before he has bludgeoned to death.