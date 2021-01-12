KMC beefs up security at building

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Monday tightened the security of the corporation's main building.

According to KMC spokesperson Ali Hassan Sajid, security guards and city wardens have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the building. "As many as 48 close circuit television cameras have been installed and are monitoring the building round the clock at the central security office," he added.

The spokesperson said all cameras installed at the main gate and the administrator corridor were functional while other defunct cameras were also being made repaired. He said the entry of “all irrelevant vehicles” had been banned in the building, while every person and all vehicles were being checked at the gate. The guests coming to the building were allowed only after they presented the CNIC, he added.