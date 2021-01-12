Orient clinch Lahoreâ€™s CPL T20 Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Team Orient clinched Lahoreâ€™s Pepsi Cup CPL T20 Cricket Championship trophy after defeating Ufone by 35 runs in the final played here at the Railways Stadium the other day.

Ufone team won the toss and decided to bowl first. Orient batted strongly and posted a huge total of 190/9 on the board in the allotted 20 overs. Kamran Rafi scored 40-ball 72 runs while Irfan Raza smashed 72 off 52 balls. Another key contributor from Orient was Usman Ali who slammed 36 runs off 20 balls. Dilshad Ahmad bagged 2 wickets for 29 runs while Faheem Khan got 1 wicket for 40.