This is not the first time that a fault at the Guddu power plant resulted in the countrywide power outage. The question is: how far have we investigated the causes of such a big failure and what remedial actions have been taken so far to ensure that such incidents are not repeated? Simply suspending the employees who were on duty at that time is not a viable solution. The higher authorities should investigate the matter. The first thing that they need to do is to pay attention to the training of the staff. Also, they need to carry out the regular inspection of the insulators on the high transmission line (HTL).

That frequency dropped to zero also indicates the overloading of the system. It means that the actual demand was more than the current capacity of the plant. It is hoped that the authorities will look into this issue and resolve it in an effective manner.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

*****

The entire country witnessed a power breakdown on Saturday. According to the authorities, the reason for the breakdown was some engineering fault. As usual, the sitting government and the opposition started blaming each other for this incident.

The PTI-led government should stop blaming the previous regimes and must join hands with the opposition to find a solution to the problem. Blaming the previous governments for any untoward incident is unfair.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

*****

The countrywide blackout shows how imperative it is to undertake internal power sector reforms and commence the systematic high-tech upgrade of the nation’s power assets.

For the time being, the recent nationwide blackout is bound to be observed as another feather in the cap of this government’s impressive list of accomplishments.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore