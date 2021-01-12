Power matters

Pakistan’s power sector’s circular debt is now over Rs2.306 trillion. This huge rise in the amount of debt is partly due to power theft and the non-payment of bills. A possible solution to deal with these issues is to install pre-paid metres and lay down underground transmission lines. The pre-paid metres should be introduced on a priority basis and should specifically be installed in those areas where the bill recovery is low. Power theft can easily be dealt with through underground transmission lines. It is true that these changes would cost a lot of money, but they will be turn out to be more beneficial in the long run.

The power sector hasn’t seen any reforms because of a lack of political will. The authorities need to think about the welfare of the people and introduce measures that can turn out to be beneficial for the country.

Dr Shaukat Ali Khattak

Mardan