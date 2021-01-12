In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in Pakistan. The government immediately announced the closure of education institutions across the country. Almost every institution shifted to online learning. Many people had to spend a huge amount of money on electronic and internet devices to ensure that their children’s education remains uninterrupted. A majority of telecommunications companies took advantage of the situation and increased the rates of their internet packages.

Some companies increased the package prices by 50 percent and have again increased the prices at the start of the new year. Parents whose regular income is affected due to the pandemic are already struggling to pay the high fees of education institutions. Now, they are unable to buy these expensive internet packages. The government must look into the matter and fix the prices of internet packages.

Syed Hamza Ali

Mansehra