Mon Jan 11, 2021
January 11, 2021

Two civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

January 11, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday. According to ISPR, the Indian troops deliberately targeted civilian population with mortars and automatics. Two elderly citizens of same family sustained injuries in the firing. The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since January 01.

