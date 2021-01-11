Gas loadshedding perturbs masses

LALAMUSA: People have shown concern over gas loadshedding in the city here. The people expressed deep concern over the issue and said that they were facing problems due to gas loadshedding in their localities. The women said that they face problems while cooking food especially at the time of breakfast for their children in the morning time. The people said that they were forced to purchase food from outside which was additional financial burden on them. They said that shopkeepers were selling firewood on high rates. They demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.

power breakdown: People faced various problems due to power breakdown in the city on Saturday night. The power breakdown created several problems, including water shortage in various localities of the city.