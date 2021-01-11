6 lawyers among 17 booked for jubilant firing

BAHAWALPUR: Minchinabad police on Sunday booked seven nominated persons, including six lawyers, and 10 unidentified people on the charges of firing in the air on Saturday night in the premises of the Tehsil Courts and outside the DSP Office after announcement of the DBA election results. Complainant of the FIR ASI Shahid Waqas said that as the bar results announced, one accused lawyer Ejaz Gujjar allegedly started firing in the air and when he (ASI) tried to stop him from doing so, accused persons Khizar Wattoo advocate, Rasheed Wattoo advocate, Bilal Sukhera advocate, Ahmad Raza advocate, Rizwan Sukhera advocate alongside Saleem alias Salli and 10 unknown people opened fire in the air.

GIRL BURNT: A three-year-old girl was burnt to death at Chak 119/6-R on Sunday. Mehwish along with her four children went to sleep after burning firewood in a room. The room caught fire.