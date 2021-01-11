close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Two people killed in clash

National

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in an ongoing clash between two groups of Choulyani tribe at Karampur in Kashmore-Kandhkot.

The police said two groups of people of Choulyani clan have clashed at Karampur over possession of the land that killing two people, identified as Jameel Ahmed and Baban Choulyani. The police have overcome the clash and have shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

