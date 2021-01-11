Two people killed in clash

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in an ongoing clash between two groups of Choulyani tribe at Karampur in Kashmore-Kandhkot.

The police said two groups of people of Choulyani clan have clashed at Karampur over possession of the land that killing two people, identified as Jameel Ahmed and Baban Choulyani. The police have overcome the clash and have shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.