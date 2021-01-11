India funding terror outfits in Pakistan: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rashid has said India is funding terror outfits in Pakistan and trying to damage the country through its agents and funding.

Addressing a ceremony Sunday near Islamabad Airport, the minister said India wants to damage Pakistan from inside and was involved in funding militant groups in the country, adding Pakistan Army will protect the nation from their attacks and the country will prosper. He thanked the Hazaras for ending the sit-in in Quetta and said the community helped the country come out of an emergency situation.

Regarding political situation in the country, the minister said opposition’s alliance PDM is about to finish. He said the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was responsible for the destruction of her party. She lacks political foresight due to which her party was suffering, he added. The minister said he was right about opposition contesting by-elections and Senate polls. He said the masses voted for the PTI for accountability of those who plundered the national wealth. He said the PPP had no place in politics of Punjab while Imran Khan’s struggle would be remembered forever.