FWO sets up NOC for smart tolling system on motorways

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Works Organisation has set up Network Operation Center (NOC) to facilitate smart tolling system, ease and manage traffic loads on motorways.

Engineer in-Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz inaugurated NOC at FWO Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The NOC will enable facilitating smart tolling operations across all those motorways within the country under FWO responsibility. The FWO is already establishing an upgraded version of Electronic Tolling and Traffic Management System (ETTM) on motorways, whose Proof of Concept (POC) is being deployed on M9 (Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway).

Once successful, the new system is anticipated to be implemented on all motorways, thus reducing traffic congestion, easing the tolling operations and providing good travelling experience to commuters in the near future.