Mon Jan 11, 2021
14 land-grabbers held, 72-kanal land retrieved

BBy Our correspondent

LAHORE: Police arrested 14 land-grabbers and retrieved 72-kanal land worth crores of rupees, according to a spokesperson.

A group of land-grabbers had seized land in the Kahna police precincts. The police, acting on the request of a citizen, arrested 14 accused including Amir, Rafiq, Allah Wasaya, Mukhtar, Tariq and Muzammil Hussain, and registered a case against them.

