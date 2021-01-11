14 land-grabbers held, 72-kanal land retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BBy Our correspondent
LAHORE: Police arrested 14 land-grabbers and retrieved 72-kanal land worth crores of rupees, according to a spokesperson.
A group of land-grabbers had seized land in the Kahna police precincts. The police, acting on the request of a citizen, arrested 14 accused including Amir, Rafiq, Allah Wasaya, Mukhtar, Tariq and Muzammil Hussain, and registered a case against them.