Polio campaign begins from Jan 11 in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has directed to launch a comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign throughout the province from January 11.

While directing the commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor the anti-polio drive, Punjab chief minister has announced rewards for outstanding performances for teams during the polio campaign. Reports said more than 20 million children across the province would be administered polio vaccine for which 48,000 polio teams have been constituted. It said the corona SOPs would be strictly followed by the teams during the drive. Facial masks and hand sanitisers have been distributed among the teams to protect them from Covid-19 and the polio vaccine would be administered to children as per WHO’s SOPs. The CM said polio-free Pakistan is our mission and the government is utilising all the possible resources to give our children a safe and healthy future. Usman Buzdar stressed upon the parents to become a part of the government's efforts to eradicate polio and allow their children to be administered the vaccine.