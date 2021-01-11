Media Winter Sports Festival concludes with joy

PESHAWAR: The most colourful Winter Media Sports Festival ended with moments full of joy at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Members of photo-journalists and journalists from the print and electronic media participated in the event in large numbers.

The women’s event also added value to the Winter Media Sports Festival. Senior Journalists including Faridullah, Tariq Afaq, Nasir Mahmood, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Chitrali and Peshawar Press Club President Muhammad Riaz and Secretary Imran Bokhari were also present. They enjoyed the competitions and took part in different events as part of the festival. APP adds: Peshawar Press Club President M Riaz, Vice President Nadir Khawaja, General Secretary Imran Bukhari and senior journalist Nasir Hussain addressed the gathering. They lauded Sports Writers Association President Ijaz Ahmad and Sports Committee for organizing the sports festival for both female and male journalists and hoped that such healthy activities would continue in the future. Sports Committee of Sports Writers Association Chairman Azmatullah, President Saad bin Owais, Secretary Asim Shiraz and members Qadir Khan, Ijaz Butt, Hashim Khan and Shakeel-ur-Rehman played a key role in the success of the event.