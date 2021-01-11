JUI-F leaders announce protests against police raids

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to adopt a multipronged strategy against what is termed unjustified raids at houses of its leaders as well as madrassas in the district.

“The police have been raiding our office-bearers’ homes and religious schools in the garb of search for Mufti Kifayatullah, and this is unacceptable to us; we will launch a street agitation and move the court of law against such actions,” former senator Hidaytuallh Shah told a meeting attended largely by the JUI-F activists and leaders here on Sunday.

He said that police were involved in the political victimisation and brutalities against their party leaders at the behest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“The police first booked Mufti Kifayatullah under the baseless treason charges and arrested his four family members and now a series of raids are underway across the district for the arrest of more party leaders,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Waqarul Haq Usman, the central mosque’s prayer leader in the district, said that police raided Mufti Kifaytullah’s madrassa in Tarangire area undermining the sanctity of a religious institution, which was unacceptable to them at any cost.

Speaking on the occasion, district general secretary Maulana Nasir Mehmood said that his party would hold a protest demonstration on January 12 against the raids at residences and madrassas of the JUI-F leaders.