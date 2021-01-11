HEC agrees on two year Bachelor, Masters programs till 2022: VC

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Friday agreed on continuing two-year Bachelors and Masters’ degree programs as students could now get admissions in BA, BSc, MA, MSc up till 2022.

Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar while talking to a news channel said the HEC has agreed to continue the programs for the next two years. He said the students would now have no issue with regard to admissions in these programs up till 2022.