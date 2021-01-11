Bara Press Club cabinet takes oath

BARA: Office-bearers of the Bara Press Club took oath here on Sunday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber tribal district Shafiq Afridi, as chief guest, administered oath to the office-bearers.

Political leaders, journalists, traders and tribal elders were also present at the ceremony. MPA Shafiq Afridi said that the Bara-based journalists had suffered and several were even martyred in militancy.

“It is the main duty and responsibility of journalists to convey the right information to the people,” he said, adding that the government would facilitate the local journalists.

He said the government wished to promote education in Bara subdivision where tribal children were deprived of the facility.

He added that the provincial government had started reconstructing the schools destroyed in the days of militancy. He said the provincial government knew the problems of tribal journalists and had issued Rs2 million grant for a press club in each tribal district.

The newly-elected office-bearers include president Khadim Khan Afridi, vice-president Jehanzeb Afridi, general secretary Ali Akhtar Afridi, finance secretary Munir Khan Afridi and executive member Hussain Afridi.