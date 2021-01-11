Balakot attack: Indian media beams doctored clip of Pak ex-diplomat

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The entire mainstream Indian media on January 9 used a doctored video clip of a former Pakistani diplomat, misquoting him that Indian airstrike had killed 300 people in Balakot.

The leading Indian media outlets became a laughing stock by airing and publishing the fake news reports based on the clipped and doctored video of a panel discussion of ex-diplomat Zafar Hilaly, claiming that he admitted about the 300 Balakot casualties.

The Indian media reports misquoting the TV news debate of Hilaly said, “India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead.”

"However, the video programme ''Agenda Pakistan'' uploaded on YouTube clearly shows that the Indian media used the doctored video to serve its biased agenda against Pakistan.

The doctored video also doesn’t feature the names of the people in the panel and the border is pink, unlike the white border in the original video. Zafar Hilaly in a series of tweets himself confirmed that his statement was ‘cut, spliced and edited’.

"The extraordinarily extent to which the Indian Govt has gone to cut, splice and edit the tape of my Hum TV appearance suggests their desperation to prove what they failed to do, namely, lend credence to Modi’s lies about Balakot and his farcical claims," he said.