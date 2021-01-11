Sunderland swoop to sign Carl Winchester

LONDON: Sunderland have signed midfielder Carl Winchester from Forest Green for an undisclosed fee.

Winchester, who previously played under Sunderland manager Lee Johnson at Oldham, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Sky Bet League One side.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s a massive club and once I heard about the interest, there was only one place I wanted to come. I’ll give my all for the team and I’ll go out there and wear my heart on my sleeve.

“The head coach believes in me and I believe in myself. I’m coming into my prime, so I’m hoping I can settle in well with the lads and kick on from there.”

Johnson, whose side are 10th in the table after a 1-1 draw with Hull on Saturday, added: “After assessing our squad and establishing the profile of midfielder we wanted to bring in, we evaluated all the elements, inclusive of the data, and felt that Carl was the right player to add to our squad.

“He is a good player who is in the prime of his career and his versatility means he can play in a number of positions, ensuring he will also bring depth to our squad.

“When he was a young player at Oldham every top club wanted him, which shows the potential he has always had. He has represented some good clubs, but in terms of division, we believe he has been playing below his natural level.”