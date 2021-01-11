Mental health on death row

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing a review petition regarding the situation of three prisoners held on death row, each of whom, according to their families and lawyers, suffer mental illness. The amicus curiae called before the court have suggested that in the first place, those who are unable to understand their crime or suffer severe mental conditions, which make them stand beyond responsibility for their actions should not be executed. While the death penalty is a retributive and often unproductive act, in any case, and is especially dangerous in our country where the judicial system is so flawed, applying it to those who are mentally unwell is inhumane.

The case being heard by the larger bench concerns three prisoners including a woman who has been on death row for 30 years and two other prisoners. In the past, the court had ruled that schizophrenia had not been defined as a mental illness within the law, and therefore it could not rule on a person suffering the condition. A change in the Lunacy Act of the colonial days came only in 2001, when there was a redefinition of how the law should be applied and how those who are mentally ill should be handled in the case of conviction. Activists have said that those defined as being mentally ill should not be executed and must indeed be removed from prison. Law officers from all four provinces have suggested that at the very least, medical facilities should be available at one major prison in each province. And that whenever feasible, those who suffer mental sickness of any kind should not be housed with other inmates who are sane and could harm mentally ill prisoners, who have no way of really comprehending what is happening or how they should act.

Pakistan is a signatory to international covenant which forbids the use of capital punishment for those who are mentally sick. Instead of punishing them in a barbaric fashion, mentally ill prisoners need to receive treatment for their sickness so that they can be rehabilitated. Wherever possible, as happens in other countries, they should be housed in facilities which conform to their needs and not on death row in prison cells. The fact is that there are major inequalities in the way justice is dispensed in the country. The rich and influential get pardoned by the families of their victims or wriggle their way out of facing the consequences of their actions while the legal representation given to those without means is so poor that they can languish on death row for well over a decade despite being obviously mentally unwell. The death penalty should be used sparingly, if at all, to avoid precisely these kinds of situations. The hangman’s noose is irreversible and we cannot have confidence that the correct decision is reached. When the moratorium on the death penalty was lifted, we were told it was needed to eliminate dangerous militants and punish those guilty of the most heinous crimes. Instead, it seems to be used indiscriminately. Cases such as this one should lead us to take another look at how we treat prisoners and whether they are receiving the mental health they need.