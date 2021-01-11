Senate chief to write to world MPs of atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said he will write letters to parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention to end the rising human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this while talking to Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK President Raja Fahim Kayani, who called on him here, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

The Senate Chairman said Pakistan will raise the IIOJK dispute at every international platform, adding Kashmiris’ movement was as per the spirit of the United Nations that had passed several resolutions for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

“It is time to give right of vote to the people of IIOJK so they can decide about their future,” Sanjrani was quoted as saying.

He further said following the August 5, 2019 situation, overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris played a pivotal role to expose India’s highhandedness in IIOJK where people were still searching for their missing sons, while women were waiting to know about the whereabouts of their missing husbands.