Mumbai attack proceedings: India’s reluctance to send witnesses stalled case, says Foreign Office

APP/News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said it is fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of international obligations in the Mumbai attack case, which is stalled due to Indian reluctance to send witnesses.

“The investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

He said the legal process in the Mumbai case remained stalled due to reluctance by the Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by a Pakistani court.

The statement came following the US State Department’s response on the conviction of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi on Friday, who was affiliated with a proscribed organisation, saying that they were encouraged on the development; however his crime was “far beyond financing terrorism”.

In the statement, the State Department urged Pakistan to further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks.

“The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing and execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided,” the Foreign Office spokesperson remarked.

In an earlier statement, Pakistan categorically rejected the malicious statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), regarding conviction of a UN-designated individual by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.

“India has no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan. In this regard the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan is abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of its international obligations,” it said.

“India’s assertions to link Pakistan’s due legal process with FATF are unfortunate. It is yet another Indian attempt to politicise FATF and use its processes against Pakistan. Pakistan reiterates its commitment to impartiality, confidentiality and technical nature of the FATF process,” it added.

Indian insinuations against Pakistan are in fact “a vain attempt” to conceal its failures to bring to justice those blatantly involved in state terrorism and brutal suppression against the subjugated people of IIOJK and other minority communities. The Foreign Office had also said: “As for the hypocritical Indian assertions regarding the ‘terror infrastructure’ and ‘individual terrorists’, irrefutable evidence has already been provided by Pakistan to the international community of the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing and execution of terrorist activities by India against Pakistan, with impunity.”