Investment prospects will fall outside EU, say UK firms

LONDON: One in three manufacturers believes investment prospects for UK businesses will fall because of Brexit, a new study suggests. A quarter of more than 200 companies surveyed said that exports to the EU will reduce, although one in six thinks they will increase.

Make UK said its research also indicated that a third of manufacturers believe the UK’s ability to attract skilled workers from overseas will fall, potentially putting at risk the ambition of the Government’s new immigration system. The survey found that customs delays are seen as the biggest risk to companies, as well as the impact of the lockdowns.

Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson said: “The transition to new trading arrangements with the EU was always going to be the biggest challenge facing manufacturers this year and the fact we have an agreement in place doesn’t alter that.

“However, just as the sector rose to the challenge of aiding the national effort at the start of the pandemic, it is clearly set to do so again as we rebuild the economy and take advantage of the opportunities from digital technologies.

“To ensure we cement the role of industry in the future economy we need to see a strategic vision from government for the whole economy across the UK. This must go way beyond short-term tinkering and involve an industrial strategy that takes at least a decade-long horizon, with the whole of government putting its shoulder to the wheel to deliver it.” Cara Haffey, of PwC, said: “The EU trade deal, taken alongside the positive progress with both Covid-19 vaccines, will give business leaders the confidence to start planning for the future with greater clarity.”

Bridget Phillipson said: “It’s clear that it isn’t just the pandemic which is holding Britain back but the Conservative Government too...”