Govt forms panel to probe nationwide power blackout

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: As power was gradually restored to major cities across Pakistan on Sunday after it was hit by a massive electricity blackout, a question mark remained on the exact circumstances behind the nation-scale breakdown.

The electricity distribution system in the nation is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide. The latest blackout was caused by “an engineering fault” in Guddu at 11:41pm local time on Saturday, which tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down, power minister Omar Ayub Khan told a press conference in Islamabad.

“Our experts are trying to determine the exact location of the fault,” he said, adding it would take “another few hours as the area is still covered in dense fog”, but that power had been partially restored in most areas of Punjab, as well as Karachi.

In the same news conference, information minister Shibli Faraz blamed previous government’s neglect of the distribution system and said the incumbent government was working on improving it.

He also said presently power generation capacity is more than 36,000MW but only 26,000MW could be distributed as the system was not compatible with it.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) constituted an inquiry committee to probe the cause of NTDC transmission breakdown, according to the company’s spokesman.

There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which often rely on back-up generators. Netblocks, which monitors internet outages, said web connectivity in the country “collapsed” as a result of the blackout. Connectivity was at “62 per cent of ordinary levels”, it said in a tweet. This was Pakistan’s second major power breakdown in less than three years. In May 2018, power was partially disrupted for more than nine hours.

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pounced on the blackout to criticise the government’s “incompetence” with party Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal saying in a video statement addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan that the country’s problems cannot be solved like it was a cell phone. “The country is not a mobile phone that can be rebooted,” he said.