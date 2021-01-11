Pakistan’s coronavirus infections top 500,000

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday began a process to register frontline healthcare workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine, as the country reported 46 deaths and 2,899 virus cases in a 24-hour-period, taking total infections above 500,000.

A statement on the NCOC’s website defines healthcare workers as all staff of Covid-19 hospitals — both public and private — and isolation centres. It includes clerical, administrative and support staff (sanitary workers, guards) in addition to doctors, nurses and paramedics.

It also includes public health staff involved with test, track and quarantine as well as staff visiting patients at home and those who collect data and samples from home.

Healthcare workers deputed to inject Covid-19 vaccine and essential staff at adult vaccine counters involved in the handling of individuals being vaccinated may register, as can laboratory staff for both public and private sector who collect and process Covid-19 specimens.

Furthermore, staff carrying out screening or triage of suspected Covid patients in screening clinics at non-Covid facilities, taking into consideration high risk areas.

In addition to EPI vaccinators, staff of ambulance services of public and private — like Edhi and Chippa — who deal with suspected Covid-19 patients are also eligible. Besides those, general practitioners registered with their respective health care commissions.

Workers in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be registered in the provincial health system by their relevant health facility. Healthcare workers in Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will be directly registered in the resource management system, the NCOC said. The development comes as Pakistan’s active Covid cases reached 34,803 after 2,899 more people tested positive, while 1,524 people recovered in a single day. Forty-six patients lost their lives to the virus.

Some 2,804 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 304 of whom were on ventilators. Multan was leading the country in ventilators occupancy with 51 per cent, followed by Bahawalpur 41 per cent, Lahore 34 per cent and Islamabad 33 per cent. Oxygen beds, meanwhile, saw Peshawar leading with 49 per cent, followed by Karachi 35 per cent, Multan 34 per cent and Islamabad 31 per cent.

Around 456,969 people have recovered from the disease, or about 86 per cent of the affected patients. Since the pandemic began, a total of 502,416 cases were detected — GB 4,879, AJK 8,478, Balochistan 18,373, Islamabad 39,120, KP 61,148, Punjab 144,909 and Sindh 225,509. The death toll stands at 10,644.