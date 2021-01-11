close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Mountains pride awards on January 27

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Islamabad : Seven dedicated professionals serving the mountain communities and putting their best efforts into the conservation and development of mountains’ natural resources will be awarded the 2nd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards to be held on January 27.

A grand ceremony will be organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in Islamabad with the support of development partners and organisations serving the land and people of northern highlands.

Latest News

More From Islamabad