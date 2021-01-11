Mountains pride awards on January 27

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Seven dedicated professionals serving the mountain communities and putting their best efforts into the conservation and development of mountains’ natural resources will be awarded the 2nd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards to be held on January 27.
A grand ceremony will be organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in Islamabad with the support of development partners and organisations serving the land and people of northern highlands.