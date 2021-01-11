DG PM office retires

Islamabad : Jamil Ahmad Rathore, Director General, Prime Minister’s Office, retired on achieving the age of superannuation on 10th January, 2021, says a press release.

In his 33 years long career as a Government Officer, he served Board of Investment (BOI) since 1995 prior to his appointment in Management Services Division in 1988. He has served at a wide variety of positions in the Federal Government as well as in the Government of Azad State of Jammu & Kashmir and handled diverse assignments. He has remained involved in a number of reforms, modernization and automation projects during his service. Rathore is considered as an expert in Foreign Investment & Facilitation, Public Procurement Rules, Management Review of Public Sector Organizations, and Monitoring & Evaluation of Development Projects. During his career, he has attended local and foreign training programs and represented Pakistan at several high level forums in China, Japan, Malaysia and Bahrain.

Rathore holds Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Islamic Studies. He hails from the District Havaily, AJK.