4 robbers held

Islamabad : Aabpara Police Station nabbed four robbers red handed when they were looting a house in Sector G-6 and recovered gold ornaments, cash and weapons from them.

According to details, police received information that four robbers had stormed a house in street No. 30, Sector G-6. Following this information, the SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SDPO, SHO, teams of CRT, CTD and police personnel from the police stations reached the scene and cordoned off the area.

The robbers whipped out weapons and made hostage an old man present in the house. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also reached the scene and led the policing efforts to nab the robbers. Police teams headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed conducted the operation after adopting an elaborate strategy forcing the robbers to surrender. The nabbed robbers have been identified as Mursaleen, Mujtaba, Bilal and Haseeb, residents of Haripur while police also recovered the looted gold ornaments, cash and weapons from their possession.