Two bike lifters arrested, four bikes recovered

Islamabad: Khanna Police arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and spare parts worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession, the police spokesman said.

A team was constituted under supervision of DSP Rana Mubarik Ali including SHO Khanna police station Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan, ASI Sajjad Ahmed and others.

This team apprehended two bike lifters identified as Shahzaib Satti, a resident of Dhoke Syedan Rawalpindi and Sufyab Mamoor Khan, a resident of Sanam Chowk Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and police recovered four bikes form their possession. Further investigation is underway from them.