CDA collects Rs1.92b revenue

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue of Rs1.92 billion for the approval of building plans during the year 2020 while 2315 building maps have been approved.

According to details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has collected record revenue in the year 2020 for the approval of maps of commercial and residential buildings despite the worst outbreak of COVID-19. From January 2020 to December 31, 2020, the authority has approved total of 2,315 building maps.

In these maps, 2075 residential and 138 commercial buildings have been approved.

Last year, completion certificates of 359 buildings have been issued by the civic body. However, the revenue of Rs1.92 billion has been collected in respect of building approval fees.