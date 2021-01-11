COVID-19 claims 4 more lives

Rawalpindi : As many as four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,005 while the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 51,222 after confirmation of another 194 cases from the twin cities in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that three more patients from ICT have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed another life from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 439 patients have died of the illness in the federal capital and 566 from Rawalpindi district.

The number of patients being tested positive from ICT is still significantly higher as compared to Rawalpindi and other parts of the country as 150 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,120 of which 36,705 have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease in ICT was 1,976 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi, another 44 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 12,102 of which 11,076 have recovered.

It is important that the mortality rate in Rawalpindi the district is much higher as compared to ICT and other parts of the country as 4.7 per cent of patients so far reported from the district have lost their lives. The mortality rate in ICT stands at 1.12 per cent at the moment.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, as many as 58 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 402 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes on Sunday.