Minor boy reunited with parents

Islamabad : Shahzad Town Police on Saturday reunited a three-year old missing boy with his family, the police spokesman said.

According to details, a woman informed Shehzad Town Police that his three-year old son, Muhammad Toheed, had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Shahzad Town Police Station Kamal Khan searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy, Muhammad Toheed, and finally police team succeeded to recover

him safely from Shakrial area following which he was reunited with his parents. The family thanked the police team over safe recovery of the boy.