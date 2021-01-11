70 shops sealed for SOPs violation

LAHORE : The district administration continued its operation to implement corona SOPs and sealed over 70 shops and businesses in the City here on Sunday. The grand operation was launched on the directions of DC Mudassar Riaz, officials said, adding Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid visited Emporium Mall Johar Town to check implementation of corona SOPs.

He sealed 50 food shops for violating SOPs, which included Pizza Hut, Howe Bay, Burger King, The Walk, Five Star, Burger Lab, Hades, Simple Sophie, Boomerang, China Grill, Chashgi, Alito, Second Cup Coffee, Manolo Gelto, Synth's Silk, Magan, Bisterio, Tue, Crazy, Malts Sandis, The Clonal's Kitchen, Tea Nathuwan, Tex Chicken, Frozi, Potato, Iceland, Gloria Jane's Coffee, Bandu Khan Restaurant, McDonald's, Papa Jones, Daba 101, Toa Chatkhara, Timing Burger Pizza, Max Pizza and Baskin-Robbins R. Robin.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 10 shops and two restaurants, imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for violation of corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed seven shops and three restaurants. Rs 29,500 fine for overcharging and Rs 12,500 fine for violation of corona SOPs were imposed. The sealed shops were Cakes & Bakes, Bani Hair Salon, New Mahmood Pharmacy, Owais Cloth Shop, Abdullah Salon, Karachi Naseeb Biryani and others.