LWMC weekly cleanliness drive begins

LAHORE : As the heaps of garbage remain present on the City roads, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced initiating a weekly cleanliness drive from Monday (today).

Since the end of an agreement with its Turkish contractors on December 31, 2020, the LWMC has failed to clean the City to zero waste level, a claim made by the top management of the company repeatedly. A visit to different City localities revealed that the company presently was focusing on main roads. Similarly, door-to-door collection has not been started yet and waste lifting is also done in only single shift in majority of City localities. As the LWMC is using tractor-trollies and dumpers to clear waste, the process is slow and a trolley first fills the dumper, which goes to the transfer station or dumping site and returns after four to five hours at the same place to lift the remaining garbage. LWMC on Sunday released a press statement that it will initiate weekly cleanliness drive from Monday (today). The weekly cleanliness campaign aims to improve the City's sanitation operations and maintain uniform standards of cleanliness in all areas of the City, it claimed.

The spokesperson LWMC said that the cleanliness awareness drive will also be carried out to sensitize public about proper disposal of waste. He added that citizens should also cooperate with the department in keeping the city clean and avoid littering.