No relief from soaring prices of vegetables, sugar

LAHORE: No relief for the consumers from escalating prices of vegetables. The prices of sugar have also increased while sugarcane crushing season is at peak. The prices of sugar witnessed an upwards trend during the last two weeks, registering almost an increase of Rs5 to 6 per kg at ex-mill, wholesale. The increase at retail level is high with an increase of Rs10 per kg, reaching Rs92 to 100 per kg in different cities. In the City at chain stores sugar is being sold at Rs95 to 100 per kg. There is a need to check this upwards trend otherwise after crushing season this may further increase.

The prices of majority of vegetables have increased. Overcharging also continued as the authorities concerned could not check the artificial price hike. Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, who is heading the Price Control Task Force, has issued "verbal" instructions for checking hoardings and price hike, but the administration is giving a deaf ear to these ‘verbal instructions’ and submitting reports to him that all is in control. The price of chicken meat, for live bird was reduced by Rs14 fixed at Rs157 per kg, while it was sold at Rs170 per kg and meat by Rs20 per kg, at Rs228 per kg, and sold Rs250 to 280 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at 36 to 38 per kg, B-Grade Rs32 to 34 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, potato white gained by Rs3 per kg, was fixed Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, and C-grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs60 to 65 per kg, and C-grade at Rs52 to 56 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs275 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs305 to 310 per kg, and Ginger Thai and Chinese price was declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs285 to 290 per kg, and sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Spinach farm fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, was fixed at Rs18 to 19 per kg, both sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini long reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Ladyfinger was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 197 per kg, not sold. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs27 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 202 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cabbage by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, not available, carrot local by Rs3 per kg, was fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs8 to 10 per bundle, sold at Rs15 to 20 per bundle. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Turnip was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Radish was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg.