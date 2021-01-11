18 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE : Around 18 patients died from corona and 798 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,260 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 144,909 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17,613 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,598,930 in the province.