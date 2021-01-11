12 lawyers booked for firing in air

LAHORE : Islampura police registered a case against lawyers who resorted to firing in the air in the name of celebration on the occasion of Lahore Bar Association's annual elections.

Dozens of lawyers opened fire in the air on Saturday in celebration of the LBA's annual election victory. None of the police officers on the scene dared to stop them. When the videos of firing became viral on social media and news channels, Islampura police registered a case.

The FIR was registered against 12 unknown lawyers on the complaint of a sub-inspector Nawaz. However, no arrests have been made so far.