NH&MP officers asked to work hard to reduce accidents

LAHORE: Courteous dealing with commuters, help to the distressed road users and steps taken for safety of road users are the qualities of motorway police to earn great respect and good name for the department and it should be our top priority, said National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam while addressing the patrolling officers in an open house meeting.

DIG Central Zone Dr Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, SSP C-I Muhammad Kashif and a large number of motorway police officers were present. IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam while addressing the officers directed them that most part of their duty revolves around providing timely and effective help to the distressed road users and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. It is prime duty of NHMP officers to work on factors contributing to road crashes and work hard to reduce number of accidents. Controlling over-speeding of LTVs, maintaining lane discipline of HTVs and ensuring use of helmet by motorcyclists is necessary to curtail accident ratio, the IG said and asked the officers to create road safety awareness among people through community policing.

He advised them to visit mosques and educational institutions to spread message of road safety. IG Kaleem Imam said courteous dealing is recognition of this force which should be given top priority. He advised the officers to be patient and courteous even in tough circumstances and termed it a real test of the force. The IG reiterated that no compromise will be made on self-respect of the officers of this force. He said all officers of this force have to work hard as a team for the glory of this department and service of people.

He congratulated SSP Muhammad Kashif for his promotion to the rank of DIG. The IG heard the problems of the officers and passed necessary directions at the spot.