Mon Jan 11, 2021
Obituary

Peshawar

 
January 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: Hidayat ur Rehman, the father-in-law of senior retired police officer Sultan Hanif Orakzai who is presently head of Baitul Maal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has passed away.

His Nimaz-i-Janaza was offered at village Umarzai (Yousafabad) in Charsadda district. It was largely attended by people from all walks of life.

