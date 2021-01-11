tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Hidayat ur Rehman, the father-in-law of senior retired police officer Sultan Hanif Orakzai who is presently head of Baitul Maal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has passed away.
His Nimaz-i-Janaza was offered at village Umarzai (Yousafabad) in Charsadda district. It was largely attended by people from all walks of life.