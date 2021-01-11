Senior govt official complains of land grabbing bid

PESHAWAR: Director Information Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Bahramand Khan, has complained that some members of the land mafia are trying to grab a piece of land that he had purchased years back.

Talking to reporters, he said he had approached the Pishtakhara Police Station to lodge the first information report against the members of the land mafia but his application was turned down.

Bahramand Khan said he had purchased the plot of land after selling his home and other properties some 10 years back. However, he said that a former government employee, Ashraf filed a case (shufa) and submitted applications to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other departments against the purchase.

He maintained that a relative of the rival party also tried to pressure him by impersonating as a director of the FIA. He said that the police initiated an inquiry against the imposter.

It was learnt that a local court dismissed the case filed by Ashraf the other day. However, he along with other people, posing as court officials, came to the spot and stopped the construction work on the land.

Bahramand Khan said that he approached the Pishtakhara Police Station but the cops told him that his rival had filed an appeal so that his case could not be lodged.