close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 11, 2021

Swiss hotels, restaurants risk bankruptcy

World

AFP
January 11, 2021

Geneva: Nearly half of Switzerland’s restaurants and hotels risk bankruptcy within months failing financial support to weather devastating Covid-19 measures, the sector’s employer group warned Sunday.

The Swiss government is expected this week to extend the closure of bars, restaurants and leisure facilities across the country until the end of February to control stubbornly high Coronavirus case and death numbers.

Latest News

More From World