Swiss hotels, restaurants risk bankruptcy

Geneva: Nearly half of Switzerland’s restaurants and hotels risk bankruptcy within months failing financial support to weather devastating Covid-19 measures, the sector’s employer group warned Sunday.
The Swiss government is expected this week to extend the closure of bars, restaurants and leisure facilities across the country until the end of February to control stubbornly high Coronavirus case and death numbers.