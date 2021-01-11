Fans trash Twitter’s Trump ban on Twitter

NEW YORK: Friends, family and advisers to Donald Trump have been bitterly complaining that Twitter’s ban of the president after his supporters stormed the US Capitol amounts to an assault on free speech by radical leftists. Ironically, given the enormous influence of the platform, they have aired their grievances first of all on ... Twitter -- a choice underscoring the platform’s huge readership and the relative paucity of alternatives.

"Free speech is dead & controlled by leftist overlords," tweeted Donald Trump Jr., the president’s older son. Asked Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, "Who will be silenced next?"

And Mike Pompeo -- posting not as secretary of state but on his personal account -- tweeted: "Sadly, this isn’t a new tactic of the Left. They’ve worked to silence opposing voices for years."

Every one of the above messages was posted on Twitter, the social network that for years has been Trump’s preferred means of communicating with the public -- and sometimes even with other world leaders.