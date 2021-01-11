close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
AFP
January 11, 2021

Indonesia landslides kill at least 11, scores missing

World

JAKARTA: At least 11 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and scores more were missing after deadly landslides hit Indonesia’s West Java province, authorities said on Sunday. Torrential rains triggered the disaster on Saturday evening in the town of Sumedang, where a second landslide buried residents and a rescue team that had been searching for the initial victims, said Bandung rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari.

