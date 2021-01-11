Indonesia landslides kill at least 11, scores missing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: At least 11 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and scores more were missing after deadly landslides hit Indonesia’s West Java province, authorities said on Sunday. Torrential rains triggered the disaster on Saturday evening in the town of Sumedang, where a second landslide buried residents and a rescue team that had been searching for the initial victims, said Bandung rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari.