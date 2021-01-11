close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 11, 2021

Six DR Congo rangers killed

World

AFP
January 11, 2021

GOMA, DR Congo: At least six rangers in DR Congo’s Virunga national park, famous for its mountain gorillas, were killed on Sunday in an attack officials blamed on a militia group.

The Unesco World Heritage site is caught up in persistent unrest in the eastern North Kivu province, where a plethora of armed groups are battling for control of rich mineral deposits.

Latest News

More From World