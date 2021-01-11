Six DR Congo rangers killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GOMA, DR Congo: At least six rangers in DR Congo’s Virunga national park, famous for its mountain gorillas, were killed on Sunday in an attack officials blamed on a militia group.
The Unesco World Heritage site is caught up in persistent unrest in the eastern North Kivu province, where a plethora of armed groups are battling for control of rich mineral deposits.